Modair Introduces Sky Adventure Tourism Activities for the First Time in India

Supporting the Government of India’s campaign “Dekho Apna Desh” to boost domestic tourism in line with PM Modi’s commitment towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, Modair starts its Sky Adventure Tourism operations from Neemrana and Aligarh Airports initially New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Giving a big boost to adventure tourism in India in line with the government’s commitment towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in all strata of economy, Modair, one of India’s leading adventure travel companies, has begun offering exciting Sky Adventure Tourism services first time in India. Modair specializes in multiple flying activities like adventure flying, cockpit flying and sky-diving among others. Recently, the government of India has given a new push to domestic travel with the campaign “Dekho Apna Desh” to reenergize domestic tourism to revive the economy. Taking inspiration from the same, Modair has come up with a wide range of air adventure tourism services with an eye on expanding its footprints across the globe. Modair has already started its operations from Neemrana and Aligarh Airports initially. Mr. Atul Jain, Chairman, Modair said, “Enthused by the government’s renewed commitment towards boosting domestic tourism we have launched Sky Adventure Tourism in India with the aim to support the economy to grow on the back of domestic spending in tourism sector. While we have already introduced a wide range of air adventure tourism services, we further look forward to come up with many more exciting offerings for adventure travel connoisseurs to explore great number of world-class tourist attractions in India. All our efforts are intended to help support Indian economy by giving a boost to investment in India’s price competitive tourism sector.” Modair offers entirely bespoke experience to the adventure air tourism enthusiasts through their private jets and a wide bouquet of adventure sports offerings. Earlier the people/or the enthusiasts used to travel abroad for adventure air tourism, but now due to the advent of Modair, they don’t require to go out of the country to satiate their craving for adventure. Under the astute leadership of its CEO Mr. Varun Mittal, the company is set to achieve greater heights. Mr. Mittal boasts 18 years of aviation experience across various airlines including Air India and SpiceJet. Modair offers a wide range of corporate packages: For joy ride - single person, it is INR 9000/- +GST (Behind the pilot seat), while pilot seat flying as a co-pilot costs 22000/- +GST. The flight ride lasts upto 30 minutes and can be availed only between 10 am and 5 pm. Introducing such adventure activities first time in India, Modair also provides the travellers the liberty of customising their tourism activities in terms of their own route, destinations, and schedule. About Modair India’s leading sky adventure tourism services provider Modair specialises in multiple flying activities to the adventure air tourism enthusiasts. It is through their private jets they offer a wide bouquet of adventure sports offerings like adventure flying, cockpit flying and sky-diving among others with a range of customization possibilities. Modair offers a wide range of corporate packages: For joy ride - single person, it is INR 9000/- +GST (Behind the pilot seat), while pilot seat flying as a co-pilot costs 22000/- +GST. The flight ride lasts upto 30 minutes and can be availed only between 10 am and 5 pm. Image 1: Modair specializes in multiple flying activities Image 2:Modair has already started its operations from Neemrana and Aligarh Airports initially PWR PWR

