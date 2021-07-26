Sony Pictures Networks announces top level leadership rejig

Broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Monday announced top level leadership rejig as part of its Vision 3.0 of creating a future-ready organisation.

Under the changes which are effective immediately, Chief Revenue Officer–Ad Sales and International Business Rohit Gupta will now become an advisor to the management and the board.

Gupta will be advising senior management on industry trends, developments and work closely with the CEO on various industry issues that could positively impact the company's strategy and growth, SPN said in a statement.

Rajesh Kaul, in addition to his existing role as the Chief Revenue Officer – Distribution and Business Head – Sports, will take charge of international sales, it added.

He will work in-collaboration with the digital team to expand SPN's brand presence and reach across the world. Neeraj Arora, currently heading International Sales will now be reporting directly to Rajesh Kaul, it added.

Commenting on the development, SPN Managing Director and CEO NP Singh said, ''SPN has embarked on Vision 3.0 to create a future-ready organisation based on a culture powered by corporate values and a management structure backed by an operating model that accelerates growth. All leadership changes announced today are reflective of that evolutionary intent.'' As part of the changes, SPN said it has appointed Sandeep Mehrotra as Head - Ad Sales, Network Channels. He has over two-and-a-half decades of industry experience having worked with multiple channels, regions and ranks within SPN. In his new role, Sandeep will directly report to the CEO, the statement said.

Further, Danish Khan, who is the Business Head – Sony Entertainment Television, Digital Business and StudioNext, will take additional charge of Network Channels Licensing, the company said.

''This alignment will enable an end-to-end view of opportunities at play between channels and digital and thereby enable us in taking decisions, best suited for the network's growth,'' it added.

SPN said Tushar Shah, who is the Business Head, English, Factual Entertainment & Sony AATH, will take on an additional role of its newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In order strengthen the company's approach to being a data driven organisation, SPN said Aditya Mehta will spearhead the formation of Data Analytics CoE in addition to his current role of Corporate Strategy and Business Development.

Nitin Nadkarni, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) will take additional charge of the Broadcast Operations and Network Engineering (B.O.N.E) department. Kingshuk Bhattacharya - Head, B.O.N.E. will now report to Nitin, SPN said.

