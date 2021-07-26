Left Menu

Axis Bank Q1 net jumps 94 per cent to Rs 2,160 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:20 IST
Axis Bank Image Credit: ANI
Axis Bank on Monday saw its net profit almost double to Rs 2,160.15 crore in the June quarter on the back of a healthy loan book growth and a fall in bad loan provisions.

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,112.17 crore in the year-ago period.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the total income of the bank rose to Rs 19,591.63 crore from Rs 19,032.15 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Sequentially, it was down from Rs 20,162.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

The bank's interest income fell to Rs 16,003.46 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 16,445.47 crore in the year-ago period.

However, income on investments jumped to Rs 3,428.20 crore in the latest June quarter from Rs 2,973 crore in the same period a year ago. Likewise, income from other sources also went up.

Loan book grew by 12 percent year-on-year, driven by all the three business segments of retail, corporate, and SME loans, the filing said.

Asset quality showed improvement with the gross non-performing assets or bad loans falling to 3.85 percent of the gross bad assets as of June 30, 2021, from 4.72 percent at the end of June 2020. Net NPAs also fell to 1.20 percent from 1.23 percent.

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies in the latest June quarter fell to Rs 3,532.01 crore from Rs 4,416.42 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said.

Specific loan loss provisions for Q1 FY22 were Rs 3,151 crore compared to Rs 3,512 crore in Q1FY21, the filing said, adding that the bank did not utilize COVID provisions during the quarter.

Shares of Axis Bank closed flat at Rs 756.15 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

