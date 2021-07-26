German Bund yield touches 5-1/2 month lows as stocks wobble

Germany's 10-year bond yields fell briefly to their lowest levels in around 5-1/2 months on Monday, as German business sentiment fell unexpectedly and world stocks sold off on concerns over tightening regulations in China. The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 100.8 from 101.7 in June, in a sign that supply chain worries and rising coronavirus infections are taking a toll on German business sentiment.

In addition, geopolitical worries and tighter Chinese regulations weighed on stock markets, adding to concerns about the medium-term outlook for economic growth. A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China.

Germany's Bund yield fell as much as 3 basis points to around -0.45%, its lowest level since February, before edging higher as the session progressed as stocks markets pared some of their losses. It was last trading at -0.41%, little changed on the day. Most other 10-year yields were broadly flat, with focus turning to a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

Yields across the single currency bloc have fallen sharply this month as a resurgent Delta coronavirus variant fuels uncertainty over the global economic growth outlook and investors bet that both world growth and inflation may have peaked. "The Ifo was not a big concern for us and we did have a good German PMI (Purchasing Manager's Index) on Friday, but perhaps the data adds to the concerns about the growth outlook," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital markets.

Elsewhere, Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to around 0.61% , briefly touching its lowest level in almost four months. The European Central Bank last week pushed out the timing of any rate hike, which is now off the table until inflation is within sight of its 2% target.

Its dovish stance has also bolstered euro zone bond markets - Italian 10-year bond yields are down 21 bps so far this month, while German peers have tumbled 23 bps. "The ECB's current monetary-policy stance is underpinning the low level of Bund yields and we do not expect a positive impulse for yields from the central bank in the near future," analysts at UniCredit said in a note.

