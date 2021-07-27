The Bright Horizon Group Launches Indian Vision of Digital Marketing

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The Indian Vision of Digital Marketing launched the Indian version of Digital Marketing - “The Digital Funda” in New Delhi. The launch was approved by esteemed personalities & High ranked designated professionals based in USA, Denmark, Abu Dhabi, Dubai & India. The Digital Funda is deigned to make individuals digitally strong & enable them to remain financially independent with practical implementation of Knowledge. This course can be undertaken by anyone who aspires to become a Digital Marketer. School Student, College Drop-out, Freshers with upto 3 years of work experience, Housewives, Business Owners, SME’s, Startups or freelancers, anyone can enroll in the course. Developed with the successful strategies, insights & tricks adopted by a renowned Digital Marketing Agency who has catered to MNC’s, SME’s & Startups in the past, the course is drafted with simplicity and aims to enhance the skills. The chapters of the course include: • The Digital Truth • Your Debut with Digital Marketing • Reconciliation with Bottom Line • A Perspective on SMAC • Cyber Laws & Tricks • Content Curation & Handholding • You & I Approach • The Mirror of Reality • Fine-Tuning • Curating Digital Assets • Resources for Digital Content • Expectation & Reality Please visit: thebrighthorizongroup.com to know more and register for “The Digital Funda” or write to us at info@thebrighthorizongroup.com. Image: The Digital Funda PWR PWR

