The Bright Horizon Group Launches Indian Vision of Digital Marketing
Developed with the successful strategies, insights tricks adopted by a renowned Digital Marketing Agency who has catered to MNCs, SMEs Startups in the past, the course is drafted with simplicity and aims to enhance the skills.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The Indian Vision of Digital Marketing launched the Indian version of Digital Marketing - “The Digital Funda” in New Delhi. The launch was approved by esteemed personalities & High ranked designated professionals based in USA, Denmark, Abu Dhabi, Dubai & India. The Digital Funda is deigned to make individuals digitally strong & enable them to remain financially independent with practical implementation of Knowledge. This course can be undertaken by anyone who aspires to become a Digital Marketer. School Student, College Drop-out, Freshers with upto 3 years of work experience, Housewives, Business Owners, SME’s, Startups or freelancers, anyone can enroll in the course. Developed with the successful strategies, insights & tricks adopted by a renowned Digital Marketing Agency who has catered to MNC’s, SME’s & Startups in the past, the course is drafted with simplicity and aims to enhance the skills. The chapters of the course include: • The Digital Truth • Your Debut with Digital Marketing • Reconciliation with Bottom Line • A Perspective on SMAC • Cyber Laws & Tricks • Content Curation & Handholding • You & I Approach • The Mirror of Reality • Fine-Tuning • Curating Digital Assets • Resources for Digital Content • Expectation & Reality Please visit: thebrighthorizongroup.com to know more and register for “The Digital Funda” or write to us at info@thebrighthorizongroup.com. Image: The Digital Funda PWR PWR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Line • A Perspective on SMAC
- Digital Funda
- Indian
- Abu Dhabi
- Digital Marketing Agency
- Denmark
- Dubai & India
- The Indian Vision of Digital Marketing
- The Digital Truth • Your Debut with Digital Marketing
- New Delhi
- Resources for Digital Content • Expectation & Reality
- Digital
- India
- Digital Marketing - “The Digital Funda
- SME’s & Startups
- Business Owners
- The Digital Funda
ALSO READ
Supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India passes away
India records 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, 724 deaths in last 24 hrs
PM Modi condoles demise of Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church
GreenSat Innovation Labs Inks MoU With Gramin Vikas Trust and IndiaHub E-Governance to Launch a Smart Farmer Producer Organization Initiative
Fortifying India against the 3rd wave of Covid-19