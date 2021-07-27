Left Menu

The Bright Horizon Group Launches Indian Vision of Digital Marketing

Developed with the successful strategies, insights tricks adopted by a renowned Digital Marketing Agency who has catered to MNCs, SMEs Startups in the past, the course is drafted with simplicity and aims to enhance the skills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 10:21 IST
The Bright Horizon Group Launches Indian Vision of Digital Marketing
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The Indian Vision of Digital Marketing launched the Indian version of Digital Marketing - “The Digital Funda” in New Delhi. The launch was approved by esteemed personalities & High ranked designated professionals based in USA, Denmark, Abu Dhabi, Dubai & India. The Digital Funda is deigned to make individuals digitally strong & enable them to remain financially independent with practical implementation of Knowledge. This course can be undertaken by anyone who aspires to become a Digital Marketer. School Student, College Drop-out, Freshers with upto 3 years of work experience, Housewives, Business Owners, SME’s, Startups or freelancers, anyone can enroll in the course. Developed with the successful strategies, insights & tricks adopted by a renowned Digital Marketing Agency who has catered to MNC’s, SME’s & Startups in the past, the course is drafted with simplicity and aims to enhance the skills. The chapters of the course include: • The Digital Truth • Your Debut with Digital Marketing • Reconciliation with Bottom Line • A Perspective on SMAC • Cyber Laws & Tricks • Content Curation & Handholding • You & I Approach • The Mirror of Reality • Fine-Tuning • Curating Digital Assets • Resources for Digital Content • Expectation & Reality Please visit: thebrighthorizongroup.com to know more and register for “The Digital Funda” or write to us at info@thebrighthorizongroup.com. Image: The Digital Funda PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021