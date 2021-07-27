Left Menu

Delhi rains: Entry, exit gates of Saket metro station closed due to waterlogging

The entry and exit gates of Saket metro station were closed due to waterlogging following heavy rains in the national capital on Tuesday morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC said.

The entry and exit gates of Saket metro station were closed due to waterlogging following heavy rains in the national capital on Tuesday morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

''Trains are currently not stopping at Saket metro station. Entry/exit gates have been closed due to waterlogging. Services otherwise normal on entire Yellow Line,'' the DMRC tweeted.

The yellow line connects Samyapur Badli in North Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

