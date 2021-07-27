Left Menu

Waaree Energies completes production of over 300 MW solar modules in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:18 IST
Waaree Energies on Tuesday said that the firm has completed production of over 300 MW solar modules for Aquamarine project in US.

''Waaree Energies, has completed the production of 300+ MW solar modules for Aquamarine, a 250-MW solar photovoltaic project that is part of the first phase of Westlands Solar Park (WSP) in California’s San Joaquin Valley,'' a company statement said.

Waaree has provided 385, 390 Wp Mono PERC Solar PV modules for installation at the WSP.

The solar modules supplied by Waaree have undergone quality testing at Waaree's module manufacturing facility, which houses IEC-CB-CTF laboratory for reliability testing and certification.

Waaree has already supplied over 3-GW solar panels to date globally and commissioned solar EPC projects in India and Southeast Asia.

Sunil Rathi, Director Sales and Marketing, Waaree Energies, said in the statement, ''This order is in line with the Government of India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (making India a self-reliant nation) and shows the capabilities of Indian manufacturers to compete in the global market. “This order for Westlands Solar Park has brought USD 105 million of foreign exchange into our country and created good employment opportunities.'' He also talked about company's plan to strengthen our base in the US by opening a local office in California shortly.

Aquamarine is part of the first phase of the Westlands Solar Park (WSP) expected to start power generation in late 2021.

WSP is one of the largest permitted solar parks in the world, with the capacity of 2,700 MW of renewable power.

The solar arrays are being installed on steel posts at a height of 8 to 10 feet above the ground with a maximum angle of tilt.

Waaree solar panels supplied for this project are made of dark non-reflective materials to reduce glint and glare potential.

The Waaree Energies is the flagship company of Waaree Group, and has Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW.

In addition, it is one of the players in India in EPC (engineering procurement and construction) services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an independent power producer.

Waaree has its presence in over 375 locations nationally and 68 countries globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

