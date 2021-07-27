IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Q1 cattle feed sales up 30 pc to Rs 49 cr

IFFCO Kisan Sanchar on Tuesday said its cattle feed sales rose by 29.73 per cent to Rs 49.13 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal amid strong demand notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cattle feed sales stood at Rs 37.87 crore during April-June quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal, the company said in a statement.

In terms of volume, cattle feed sales grew 28.24 per cent to 24,756 tonne from 19,303 tonne in the said period, it added.

“We are glad to announce that we could mark a commendable growth number with our cattle feed business in Q1 even though we witnessed a hard time in the market, hit by the second wave of COVID-19 during April-June 2021,'' IFFCO Kisan Sanchar National Sales Head Ganesh Dash, said.

The business started picking up in June as coronavirus cases were declining and the company sold 10,000 tonne of cattle feed in the said month alone, he said.

Dash said the rise in sales was due to increase in awareness among farmers about use of quality cattle feed.

He also said IFFCO kisan cattle feed is manufactured with high quality standards and as a result the company is receiving good response across the country.

In its first full year of operation in 2020-21 fiscal, the company had sold 1 lakh tonne of cattle feed valuing Rs 160 crore.

The Delhi-based company entered into the compound cattle feed business on a pilot basis in the 2019-20 fiscal. It contributes about 30 per cent of the total business of IFFCO Kisan and is a major focus of growth for the company.

IFFCO Kisan, which currently sources cattle feed from several third party manufacturers, is looking to further widen its tie-up and also consider setting up its own feed manufacturing facilities.

Dash said the company works closely with farmers and sources raw material directly from the farms which makes it easier to keep a check on the quality.

He also said that all manufacturing units are accomplished with in-house laboratories to check the quality.

Besides quality assurance, the farmer gets a fair price for the produce since intermediary bodies aren't involved.

IFFCO Kisan operates in four major verticals: value-added service provider to farmers, cattle feed business, agri-tech, telecom and call centre services.

