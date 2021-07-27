German envoy calls on Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner called on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here and the two discussed strategies to explore new trade and investment opportunities in the state, according to a government statement issued here on Tuesday.

Singh extended his government's full support to Lindner, who evinced keen interest in investing in the key sectors of mobility, engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and renewable energy in Punjab, it said.

The German envoy called on the chief minister on Monday evening.

During the meeting, the CM underscored the major reforms including a one-stop shop for all regulatory clearances for setting up a business venture, undertaken by the state government to boost the ease of investment and doing business, the statement said.

Singh also invited more German companies to come and experience the investor-friendly ecosystem in the state, which is already home to multiple German investments, including Metro Cash and Carry, CLAAS and Vibracoustics, it said.

Principal Secretary, Investment Promotion, Alok Shekhar apprised the German envoy that 'Invest Punjab' held a session in June for German companies operating in the state to ensure continued business success for them, the statement said.

Invest Punjab CEO Rajat Aggarwal said German companies have made investments in the state across various sectors such as auto components, manufacturing and renewable energy, it said.

Of these, Verbio is setting up a paddy straw based bio-CNG project at various locations and Graepel's Punjab unit manufactures perforated metal sheets and ventilation grids for agriculture and construction machinery, the statement said.

Vibracoustics, as the sole supplier of automotive NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) solutions for BMW and Ford, is currently in the process of expansion and consolidation of operations in Punjab by setting up a state-of-the-art auto component-manufacturing unit, it said.

