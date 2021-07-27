New Investors on Rise Despite the Slow Economic Growth

Inside report by Alice Blue, India's leading discount brokerage firm Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India When the world came to a standstill during the pandemic and as the economy continues to snag, many people realized that only smart investments and proper savings could help them survive this pandemic. And, when traditional investments like real estate and gold have lost their luster, the stock market continues to remain strong, thus what better way to invest your money than investing in the stock market.

As the various company stock prices saw a significant drop, due to the lockdown situation, especially in last year, many old and new investors grabbed this as a tremendous growth opportunity of buying low valued stocks and selling once the prices were high. And as the word spread, the number of investors have increased significantly.

The drastic increase in the Demat Account has also been recorded at Alice Blue. Sharing the complete details Mr. Sidhavelayutham M, Founder & CEO of Alice Blue shared that the count of new Demat accounts opened in the FY 2019 was 37,773, which rose about 240% to 1,22,094 in FY 2020.

In only three months of FY 2021, more than 80,000 new Demat accounts have been opened, and at this rate, the numbers are anticipated to grow another 200% by the end of FY 2021.

While Alice Blue was anticipating this to happen, the company has further upgraded its technology solutions to serve its ever-increasing customer base along with reducing its brokerage charges.

Alice Blue also offers complete training in stock trading and investment with its Trade School and also has another innovative platform Trade Store, which is India's First Marketplace for trading and investment tools thus encouraging more first-time investors to join and guide them with informed decisions.