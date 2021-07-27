Punjab CM urges employees to call off stir

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 20:16 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to protesting state government employees to call off their stir while assuring to make efforts to resolve their grievances.

Chairing a meeting to review their demands, the chief minister expressed concern over their continued agitation, which has severely impacted the functioning of government departments, according to an official spokesperson.

The spokesman said the state government had constituted a committee of officers, which looked into their demands and submitted its report.

It found that certain demands raised by the employees were linked to the decisions of the government prior to the year 2006 and were in no way connected with the report of the sixth Punjab Pay Commission, the spokesperson said.

As such, these demands shall be considered separately, based on the recommendations of the departments.

It was further decided that some demands linked with intra or inter departmental issues will be addressed in consultation with the departments of personnel and finance.

The striking state government employees have been objecting to the formula used in calculation of an increase in pay by the sixth Pay Commission.

Besides, government doctors have also been protesting against the recommendations, delinking non-practicing allowance from the basic pay.

