MoS Social Justice Ramdas Athawale distributes sanitisation kits among frontline workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 20:30 IST
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday distributed sanitisation kits among Delhi Metro frontline workers, the DMRC said.

''Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Sh.

Ramdas Athawale today felicitated our frontline workers by distributing sanitisation kits,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. The DMRC said it has partnered with Chetak Foundation under which around 5,000 kits are being distributed for the fight against Covid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

