DDA extends last date for payment of cost of flats under 2019 Housing Scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:11 IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday said it has extended the last date for payment of cost of flats under 2019 Housing Scheme to September 30, subject to certain conditions.

This extension will be applicable to all the allottees irrespective of the fact whether they have made any payment or not, officials said.

The last date of depositing demanded amount (cost of flat) for the allottees of Housing Scheme 2019 (with interest) has been extended up to September 30, subject to payment 10 per cent interest on the cost from November 11, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and 14 per cent penal interest for the remaining period i.e., from January 1- September 30, 2021, the DDA said in a statement.

On July 24, the DDA had extended the last date for making interest-free payment of cost of flats, by allottees of 2021 Housing Scheme to August 31 in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The allottees of Dwarka Sector 16-B flats, however, would not come under its ambit, officials had earlier said.

