Visa profit jumps as vaccination drives boost spending

Visa Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as global vaccination drives gathered pace, fueling consumer spending and boosting volumes for the world's largest payment processor.

Net income rose to $2.58 billion, or $1.18 per Class A share, for the third quarter ended June 30, from $2.37 billion, or $1.07 per Class A share, a year earlier.

