Extentia's Xventor Becomes a Part of the SAP-Apple Fast Start Initiative

Xventor is a web and mobile-ready integrated event management solution for both internal and external company events PUNE, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xventor, Extentia's event management solution built on the SAP Business Technology Platform, has become a part of Fast Start – a joint initiative by SAP and Apple that brings together the former's tech and latter's design capabilities. Under the Fast Start SAP and Apple program, SAP invites its partners to enroll their best-in-class SAP-based solutions that are then pitched by the two companies to their customers.

A mobile-ready solution with web responsive capabilities, Xventor provides a range of features and an integrated experience for enterprises and users. It enables event organizers to manage multiple events using one unified platform – from invitations and registrations to maintaining and updating the agenda in real-time. The platform comes with customized pricing, catering to varied business needs. Xventor has also been used at SAP FKOM for the APJ region in 2020 as the event management solution, in addition to having been deployed for several customers across the globe.

After clearing a rigorous process including multiple code and design reviews by the teams at SAP and Apple, the solution is now a part of the suite of Fast Start solutions, giving it an edge over the competition. Extentia is also a member of the SAP AppHaus Network that encompasses collaborative workspaces owned by SAP or its partners that encourage a human-centered innovation approach. ''We are excited about Xventor becoming a part of the Fast Start program which will further strengthen our partnership with SAP and reinforce our commitment to delivering world-class solutions with Apple, yet another industry leader,'' said Umeed Kothavala, CEO, Extentia. ''With this, we aim at helping customers leverage the benefits of Xventor and look forward to adding more solutions to the far-reaching Fast Start program in the time to come!'' More about Xventor: www.xventor.extentia.com | https://bit.ly/3iubEBC About Extentia® Information Technology A global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a unique Experience Centric Transformation approach, Extentia's ground-breaking solutions are in the space of mobile, cloud, and design. The team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that they bring to every project. As an SAP Partner, Extentia's SAP Practice creates innovative solutions leveraging various offerings under the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) umbrella.

Focused on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass their customers' business goals. The company's inclusive work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience.

