Left Menu

Effective policy measures needed to support demand, says PHDCCI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:54 IST
Effective policy measures needed to support demand, says PHDCCI
  • Country:
  • India

Effective policy measures are needed to support demand and to have a multiplier effect on production possibilities, expansion of employment in factories, and pushing capital investments, industry chamber PHDCCI said on Wednesday.

PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal suggested that there is a need to lower interest rates for consumers and businesses, lesser compliances for MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) at the ground level, and a lower tax regime to increase the personal disposable income of the people.

To re-build for the high growth trajectory, the government should frontload the National Infrastructure Pipeline expenditure as private investment is not coming in a shorter period, he added.

The increased spending on infrastructure will give a multiplier effect to rejuvenate the aggregate demand in the economy, Aggarwal said.

He also said that more and more direct benefit transfers need to be considered for the urban and rural poor under the various welfare schemes.

Further, he said that the recovery trend in key economic indicators is indicating a strengthened growth trajectory of the Indian economy in the coming months.

''Going ahead, effective policy measures are needed to support demand and to have a multiplier effect on production possibilities, expansion of employment in factories, expansion of capital investments, and an overall virtuous circle of the growth trajectory,'' Aggarwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021