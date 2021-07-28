Left Menu

NSDL clarifies on three accounts of FPIs in Adani group firms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:57 IST
NSDL clarifies on three accounts of FPIs in Adani group firms
  • Country:
  • India

The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has clarified that only the GDR accounts of Abula Investments, APMS Investment and Cresta Fund -- three foreign portfolio investors having stakes in Adani group companies -- have been frozen.

Following the clarification, shares of Adani group stocks jumped up to 4 per cent on Wednesday.

According to the latest update on the NSDL website, the GDR (Global Depository Receipts) accounts of Abula Investments, APMS Investment and Cresta Fund are among the 9,425 forzen accounts.

On June 14, shares of Adani group companies nosedived up to 25 per cent after reports that accounts of three of six Mauritius-based funds that have invested most of their money in the group firms had been frozen by NSDL. The same day, NSDL had clarified that the freezing of the accounts of the Albula, Cresta, and APMS Fund was not related to Adani group but to a June 2016 case regarding GDR investments and that these three accounts were frozen then on Sebi orders.

Adani group had said that the three accounts were not frozen and any reports suggesting the contrary were ''blatantly erroneous and misleading''.

The confusion arose because the NSDL website continues to show the three FPIs on the list of 'frozen accounts' along with 9,444 other entities as on May 31.

Now, NSDL has tagged the three accounts as 'GDR' in the frozen accounts list.

On July 19, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha that Sebi and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence are probing the Adani group companies for alleged non-compliance with the rules.

The minister had also said that the accounts of three of the six Mauritius-based funds -- Abula Investments, APMS Investment and Cresta Fund -- were frozen in 2016 over the issuance of GDRs by certain listed firms. No freeze was ordered for their holding in other firms, the minister had clarified.

On Wednesday, shares of Adani Transmission rallied 3.96 per cent, Adani Green Energy rose 3.94 per cent and Adani Power gained 2.11 per cent on the BSE.

Stock of Adani Total Gas jumped 0.76 per cent, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone went up 0.29 per cent and Adani Enterprises rose 0.24 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021