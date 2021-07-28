Left Menu

RBI allows non-bank PSPs to participate in centralised payment systems

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:26 IST
RBI allows non-bank PSPs to participate in centralised payment systems
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday allowed authorised non-bank payment system providers (PSPs) to participate in centralised payment systems (CPS), such as real-time gross settlement (RTGS) and national electronic fund transfer (NEFT), as direct members.

PSPs include prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers, card networks, white label ATM (WLA) operators and trade receivables discounting system (TReDS) platforms.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the RBI said that on a review of extant arrangements and after detailed discussions with PSPs, it is advised that, ''in the first phase, authorised non-bank PSPs, viz. PPI issuers, card networks and white label ATM operators shall be eligible to participate in CPS as direct members''.

In April 2021 monetary policy, the central bank had announced that it will encourage participation of non-banks in the RBI-operated CPS-RTGS and NEFT systems, in a phased manner.

The central bank said direct access for non-banks to CPS lowers the overall risk in the payments ecosystem.

It also brings advantages to non-banks like reduction in cost of payments, minimising dependence on banks, reducing the time taken for completing payments, eliminating the uncertainty in finality of the payments as the settlement is carried out in central bank money, the notification said.

The risk of failure or delay in execution of fund transfers can also be avoided when the transactions are directly initiated and processed by the non-bank entities, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021