Business briefs 2

Biconomy, a blockchain transaction platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 9 million (about Rs 67 crore) in funding, led by DACM, Mechanism Capital and others.

The round also saw strategic investments from Coinbase, Bain Capital, Coinfund, NFX, True Ventures, Proof Group, Ledgerprime, Primitive Ventures, Genblock, Rarestone Capital, Huobi Innovation Labs, and Capital Partners, according to a statement.

The round also saw participation from Stani of Aave, Hasu, Stephane Gosselin from Flashbots, Prabhakar Reddy from Falcon X, Arbitrum founders, and others apart from existing investors, Woodstock Capital, Eden Block, and Zee Prime. To date, it has raised a total of USD 10.5 million. The new round of funding will enable Biconomy to further propel its multi-chain transaction infrastructure for next-generation Web 3.0 applications, the statement said.

''The current crypto experience is complicated. Each interaction with a decentralized application is a complicated blockchain transaction that the mainstream users don't understand. If we are able to simplify these complexities, we believe we will be able to onboard the next billion users into the crypto ecosystem,'' Biconomy co-founder Aniket Jindal said.

* * * Skymet Weather raises Rs 12 cr in debt funding * Skymet, a weather forecasting and agriculture risk solutions company, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 12 crore debt fund from Northern Arc and Caspian Impact Investments.

Skymet has raised the funds to bolster its ground observation systems and accurate prediction of floods and cyclones in East India, a statement said.

Skymet has about 6,500 observation centres that provide real-time data on rainfall, thunder, lightning, and heat. The company aims to increase the size of the network and bring BFSI under insurance, lending as well as weather forecast and management, the statement said.

* * * Apollo 24/7, Microsoft India collaborate to launch enterprise solution * Apollo 24/7, the digital arm of the Apollo Hospitals Group, and Microsoft India on Wednesday said they have partnered to launch an enterprise solution that can be used by organisations to provide their employees access to a holistic health and wellness solution within the Microsoft work suite.

The solution enables a user to consult an Apollo Doctor within 15 minutes of requesting for a consult; order medicines from the wide network of Apollo Pharmacies; and request for sample collection from home for prescribed diagnostic tests within Microsoft Teams itself. The Enterprise Solution, as integrated by Apollo 24/7, has been tested in a pilot program for Microsoft India employees for a period of three months, a statement said.

''Healthcare is evolving to meet the immediate and future demands during the global health crisis. Apollo 24|7 has been developed to provide access to quality care to everyone. We are excited to partner with Microsoft during this pandemic to support organisations for employee wellbeing,'' Madhu Aravind, chief technology officer of Apollo 24/7, said.

Microsoft India Executive Director (Strategic Growth) Meetul Patel said the partnership with Apollo has helped bring access right into the flow-of-work by making resources easy to access from within Microsoft Teams.

