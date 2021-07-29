Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday increased by Rs 41 to Rs 2,937 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in August traded up by Rs 41, or 1.42 per cent, to Rs 2,937 per quintal with an open interest of 52,200 lots.

Advertisement

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)