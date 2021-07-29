Left Menu

MP: National-level shooter killed, another injured in car accident in Dhar district

A 28-year-old national-level shooter died, while another athlete sustained grievous injuries when their car flipped after hitting a road divider on a highway in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district on Thursday, police said.The accident took place on Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, when the two shooters were heading to Jaipur, Rajasthan to participate in a national-level shooting competition, inspector Anand Tiwari of Naugaon police station said.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:30 IST
MP: National-level shooter killed, another injured in car accident in Dhar district
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old national-level shooter died, while another athlete sustained grievous injuries when their car flipped after hitting a road divider on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, when the two shooters were heading to Jaipur, Rajasthan to participate in a national-level shooting competition, inspector Anand Tiwari of Naugaon police station said. Indore resident Naman Paliwal died on the spot, while Hethvi Desai (25) was rushed to M Y Hospital in a critically injured state, the official said. Investigations have revealed that the car, which was being driven at a high speed, tumbled thrice after hitting a road divider, he said, adding that the duo had strayed into a wrong route.

The vehicle has been severely damaged in the accident and further probe is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021