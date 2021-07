Mastercard profit jumps 36% on vaccine-fueled spending boost

Mastercard Inc reported a nearly 36% jump in second quarter profit on Thursday, helped by an improvement in overall spending and a recovery in cross-border volumes.

Net income, excluding exceptional items, rose to $1.9 billion, or $1.95 per share, from $1.4 billion, or $1.36 per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.75 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

