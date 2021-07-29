Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit rises 28 pc to Rs 25.66 cr
Its total income during the April-June quarter increased to Rs 413.37 crore, as compared to Rs 221.83 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses during the quarter also surged to Rs 376.17 crore, from Rs 196.32 crore.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Welspun Enterprises Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit rose 28.36 per cent to Rs 25.66 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.99 crore a year ago, Welspun Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to BSE. Its total income during the April-June quarter increased to Rs 413.37 crore, as compared to Rs 221.83 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses during the quarter also surged to Rs 376.17 crore, from Rs 196.32 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Welspun Enterprises Ltd
- Welspun Enterprises
Advertisement