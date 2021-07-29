Left Menu

Concor Q1 net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 251 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:51 IST
State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday reported 409.67 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 251.22 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 49.29 crore in the year-ago period, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing.

The total income during the April-June FY22 increased to Rs 1,876.79 crore, from Rs 1,251.50 crore a year ago.

Its expenses stood at Rs 1,536 crore as compared to Rs 1,179.71 crore earlier.

Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor is also into the management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chains.

