Libyan joint military committee declares key road open

A U.N.-backed joint military committee set up by Libya's warring sides said on Friday it had allowed the reopening of the main coast road across the frontline between Misrata and Sirte, a step that has been repeatedly promised over past months.

The 5+5 military committee said in a statement that the road would not be open to military traffic.

