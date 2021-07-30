Left Menu

I-T refunds worth Rs 43,991 cr issued till Jul 26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:50 IST
The Income Tax Department on Friday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 43,991 crore till July 26 in the current fiscal.

It comprises personal income tax refunds of Rs 13,341 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 30,651 crore.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 43,991 crore to more than 21.03 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 26th July, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 13,341 crore have been issued in 19,89,912 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 30,651 crore have been issued in 1,12,567 cases,'' the I-T department tweeted.

