Caterpillar adjusted profit rises as economic growth drives demand
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 16:11 IST
Caterpillar Inc on Friday reported a rise in second-quarter adjusted profit, as a recovery in global economic activity from pandemic lows fueled demand for its heavy machinery and construction equipment.
Adjusted profit for the three months ended June 30 rose to $2.60 per share, from $1.27 per share, a year earlier.
