Caterpillar adjusted profit rises as economic growth drives demand

Caterpillar Inc on Friday reported a rise in second-quarter adjusted profit, as a recovery in global economic activity from pandemic lows fueled demand for its heavy machinery and construction equipment.

Adjusted profit for the three months ended June 30 rose to $2.60 per share, from $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)