Times Network's Hindi news channel to go live from Sunday

Times Network on Friday said its Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat HD will go live on air from Sunday, August 1.

The network, which had already announced Navika Kumar as the editor in chief, said the venture is its maiden offering in an Indian language and will be a ''clear voice propelling change through an inclusive movement for a New India''.

With the tag line of ''Ab Badlega Bharat, Banega Navbharat'', the channel will be exploring an interactive style of news delivery and breakaway from the stereotype, an official statement said.

It will have fact-based reportage, incisive journalism and balanced analysis, it said, adding that there will be seven prime-time shows to be hosted by anchors including Sushant Sinha, Padmaja Joshi, Ankit Tyagi and Meenakshi Kandwal.

''We believe News has the power to transform and create impact for a better society,'' the network's chief executive and managing director M K Anand said.

''With Times Now Navbharat, we are pioneering disruption with a powerful proposition centred on the core promise of bringing news that will drive change, where we follow a content philosophy that puts social impact and not ratings at the centre,'' he added.

Brands such as Kent RO System, Century Ply, Radico Khaitan, Vedanta, Medibuddy, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Darwin Platform Group of Companies, Mylab Discovery Solutions, Meghdoot Herbal, Kirloskar Brothers have promised to advertise with it.

The network has roped in ad agency McCann Worldwide Group India to aid marketing efforts and adman Prasoon Joshi has penned its 'brand manifesto'. The channel will be available across major cable networks, and multimedia marketing efforts have been planned, it said.

