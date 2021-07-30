Sun Pharma posts Q1 consolidated net profit of Rs 1,444 crore

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 1,444 crore for the April to June quarter (Q1 FY22). It had recorded a net loss of Rs 1,656 crore in Q1 FY21.

Consolidated sales from operations stood at Rs 9,669 crore in the June quarter, marking a growth of 29 per cent over Q1 last year and 14 per cent over Q4 last year. Of these, India sales totalled Rs 3,308 crore, up 39 per cent compared to Q1 last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, deprecitation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 2,772 crore in Q1 FY22, up by 59 per cent over Q1 FY21, with resulting EBITDA margin of 28.7 per cent. "We witnessed a strong Q1, driven by a combination of robust core business growth, low base and some sale of Covid products," said Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi.

"We are enthused by all-round growth across all our businesses compared to Q4 last year. Our India business continues to do well while our global specialty revenues have grown over Q4," he said. "We are happy with Ilumya's performance which has grown both YoY and sequentially. We continue to focus on growing our overall business and simultaneously strengthening our global specialty portfolio. The recent in-licensing of Winlevi for US and Canada is a step forward in this direction," said Shanghvi.

Sun Pharma said it repaid debt of 185 million dollars (about Rs 1,376 crore) in Q1 FY22 compared to the debt as of March 31. Over the last five quarters, the company has repaid debt of 765 million dollars (about Rs 5,690 crore). Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical closed 10 per cent higher on the BSE at Rs 773.55 per unit.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company. Delivering products for customers and patients in over 100 countries, its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across six continents which are approved by multiple regulatory agencies. (ANI)

