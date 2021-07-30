Left Menu

EU okays capacity increase at Moderna's U.S. sites

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:14 IST
EU okays capacity increase at Moderna's U.S. sites

The European drugs regulator on Friday approved a ramp-up in production of active substances used to make COVID-19 shots at Moderna's sites in the United States.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) estimates the European market could get 40 million doses from Moderna's two approved U.S. facilities in the third quarter. The agency said the approval reaffirms that the facilities - ModernaTX and Lonza Biologics - will help Moderna increase production capacity at the sites and will have a "significant" impact on the supply of the vaccine, known as Spikevax, in the EU.

EMA's human medicines committee has authorised a total of four manufacturing sites, two in the U.S. and two in Switzerland, for the production of active substances for the Moderna vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021