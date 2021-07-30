Gujarat govt to pay Rs 464 cr in DA arrears

The Gujarat government has decided to pay Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears of three months to over nine lakh state employees and pensioners, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Friday.

It will cost the state exchequer Rs 464 crore, said Patel, who handles the finance portfolio. The decision will benefit 5.11 lakh employees and 4.50 lakh pensioners covered under the 7th Pay Commission.

The state government had announced 5 per cent DA from July 2019. But the actual disbursement started from January 2020. The arrears of July, August and September 2019 were paid earlier. The arrears of the remaining three months will be paid along with the salary/pension of August, an official release said.

