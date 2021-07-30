3SC raises USD 15 million in funding round led by GEF Capital

Supply chain logistics company 3SC on Friday said that it has raised USD 15 million (around Rs 111 crore) in series-B funding led by GEF Capital's South Asia Fund.

The funds will be used to scale 3SC's domestic business and augment its geographical reach further across Europe and Southeast Asia, 3SC said in a statement.

''This investment round is testament to the incredible work our team is doing to help our customers drive efficiencies. With strong industry tailwinds towards digitisation and our capitalised balance sheet, we are poised to grow 2-3 times in the next couple of years. We will continue to invest in building talent and technology to reinforce this exponential growth,” 3SC founder and Chief Executive Officer Lalit Das said.

The company plans to strengthen its existing software as a service (SaaS) and analytics as a service (AaaS) based SCM solutions through both organic and inorganic routes, the statement said.

The Gurugram based logistics firm has customers in India and Europe.

