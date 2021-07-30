Left Menu

India welcomes decision by Australian authorities to return 14 Indian artefacts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:03 IST
India on Friday welcomed a decision by Australian authorities to return to it 14 Indian artefacts including bronze and stone sculptures, some of which were allegedly stolen or illegally taken away from the country.

''Indian Patrimony to return home! Welcome the announcement of repatriation of 14 Indian works of art from National Gallery of Australia,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The National Gallery of Australia (NGA) on Thursday announced that it will return to the antiquities from its Asian art collection to the Indian government.

The works of art being repatriated include 13 objects connected to Indian art dealer Subhash Kapoor through Art of the Past and one acquired from art dealer William Wolff.

It is the fourth time the NGA has handed the Indian government antiquities it bought from Kapoor, ABC News reported.

Some of the artworks being returned include statues of saint Sambandar as a dancing child from Chola Dynasty and Goddess Durga slaying the buffalo demon.

