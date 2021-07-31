Left Menu

Adani Enterprises incorporates new subsidiary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:26 IST
Adani Enterprises incorporates new subsidiary
In a filing to BSE, the company said it incorporated the subsidiary on Friday and it is yet to commence business operations. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises on Saturday said it has incorporated Adani Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) as a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry on the business of setting up refineries, petrochemicals complexes and speciality chemicals units.

In a filing to BSE, the company said it incorporated the subsidiary on Friday and it is yet to commence business operations.

APL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on July 30, 2021.

It has an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh, Adani Enterprises said.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021