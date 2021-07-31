Left Menu

Titagarh Wagons' Italy plant rolls out first Pune Metro train

Titagarh Wagons has modernised its plant in Kolkata to produce those 31 trains. The first wave Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the rollout of the train.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:34 IST
Titagarh Wagons' Italy plant rolls out first Pune Metro train
  • Country:
  • India

Titagarh Wagons Ltd on Saturday said its plant in Italy has rolled out the first train for Pune Metro coach, out of the 34 trains.

Titagarh Firema SpA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of city-based Titagarh Wagons, had in August 2019 won a Rs 1,100 crore international bid to supply Pune Metro as many as 102 ultra-modern aluminium-bodied coaches. Each train will comprise three coaches.

The first prototype of it was rolled out at a virtual ceremony in presence of Ambassador of India to Italy, Neena Malhotra, Ambassador of Italy to India, Vincenzo de Luca, Maharashtra Metro Cooperation Managing Director Brijesh Dixit and others, the company said.

Three of the 34 trains will be manufactured in Italy and the rest in India. Titagarh Wagons has modernised its plant in Kolkata to produce those 31 trains. The first wave Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the rollout of the train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021