Two dead, more than 40 injured in Czech train crash

Two people died and more than 40 others suffered injuries when a fast train from Munich collided with a commuter passenger train in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Four people who were seriously injured had been taken away by helicopter and seven others required surgery, while 31 were injured lightly in the crash near the western Czech town of Domazlice, the regional rescue service said.

Two dead, more than 40 injured in Czech train crash
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Four people who were seriously injured had been taken away by helicopter and seven others required surgery, while 31 were injured lightly in the crash near the western Czech town of Domazlice, the regional rescue service said. "The Ex 351 went through a signal indicating Stop...and collided with a passenger train," Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said on Twitter, referring to the express train from Munich to Prague.

TV footage on Czech Television showed the smashed driver's cabin of the fast train's locomotive, as well as the front part of the local train. Both trains remained upright on or near the tracks. CTK news agency said emergency services deployed four helicopters after the crash, which occurred after 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) near the village of Milavce, 140 km (87 miles) southwest of Prague.

Commander Jaroslav Hrdlicka of the regional fire department said on Czech Television rescue workers were still looking for one missing person in the wreckage.

