ITC embraces PPPs, technical collaborations to scale up social investment plans

Multi-business conglomerate ITC Ltd said on Monday it is strengthening partnerships with relevant stakeholders to rapidly scale up its community development programs. The company has forged 83 public-private partnerships (PPPs) with several state governments and government bodies besides 24 technical collaborations with national and global organizations.

It is also working with 82 NGOs apart from thematic experts for village-based institutions and other partnerships. ITC said it is working with NITI Aayog to improve agriculture and allied sectors in 27 aspirational districts of eight states and has to date covered 25 lakh farmers.

Additionally, it has institutionalized major agriculture practices in several states to reduce water use and cultivation costs and improve productivity to make agriculture more sustainable and climate-resilient. "Given the sheer magnitude of development challenges, ITC believes in the power of collaborations to accelerate social development to produce deep and enduring impacts at scale," said Ashesh Ambasta, Executive Vice-President and Head of Social Investments.

Accordingly, multi-stakeholder partnerships are at the core of the company's Mission Sunehra Kal program. "We have been and continue to actively collaborate with the government for scale, with apex technical and research institutions to remain contemporary, with NGOs for effective mobilization, and with grassroots institutions for local knowledge and sustainability."

Ambasta said this provides the foundation on which to spearhead transformative social initiatives that significantly benefit the poor and marginalized.

