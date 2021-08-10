EdTech start-up FlashPrep raises USD 5,00,000 in a Pre-Seed Round

The Bangalore-based EdTech startup FlashPrep on Tuesday said it has raised USD 5,00,000 in a Pre-Seed Round led by Venture Highway that will be used for strengthening and amplifying the company's user base and for expanding product offerings.

The funding round also witnessed additional participation from Better Capital, First Cheque, and a few Angel Investors, the company said in a statement.

“Competitive exam prep is a productivity problem which leans the preparation more towards strategy and efficiency. We believe in building a companion app for subject mastery and providing accessibility to quality content for aspirants across tiers. The funding will help us to further take this ambition to new heights, diversify our product offering and strengthen our user base,” FlashPrep Co-Founder and CEO Dhiresh Nagwani added. * * * * * * IDFC First Bank to reward scholarships to 350 MBA students for 2021-23 batch * IDFC First Bank will reward scholarships to 350 Indian students under its MBA Scholarship programme for the batch of 2021-2023, the bank said in a release.

This is the highest number of scholarships for a batch since inception.

The bank will reward scholarships worth Rs 2 lakh to each rewarding student.

Started in 2016, the programme has so far successfully supported 677 students from across 24 states of India. All of them have secured jobs with an average annual income of Rs 8 lakh, the bank said.

Bank's scholarship programme is open to students who are accepted for MBA programme across select 119 B-schools in India.

