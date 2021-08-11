NGOs for elderly call for financial support in old age

Noting that financial support in old age is a necessity, NGOs for elderly have said that with an increasingly longer life span, income generation through a second job and gainful engagement post-retirement has become the need of the hour.

Reacting to a recent report titled 'Quality of Life for Elderly Index', prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness, the NGOs welcomed the focus on the 'quality of life of the elderly' looking at major aspects like financial and social wellbeing.

Advertisement

Himanshu Rath, chairman, Agewell Foundation said that needless to say, financial support in old age is a necessity. ''With an increasingly longer life span in old age, income generation through a second job/gainful engagement post-retirement has become the need of the hour. Utilisation of knowledge and experience of old persons would definitely create possibilities for their social inclusion/engagement and redeem them from lingering sense of isolation and would help in improving their quality of life,'' he told PTI. ''Needless to say, nutrition, health, and self-respect remain the most important features of life in old age. Psychological well-being is much more critical in old age, as almost every older person needs peace of mind and happiness in old age. Sensitisation, through school curriculum, about needs and rights of old people, will help in bridging the gap between generations and lead towards a better tomorrow for old people in our country,'' he said.

Rohit Prasad, CEO, HelpAge India, said there is a need to act now and set the foundation, so the elders can live life with dignity.

''HelpAge India welcomes the focus on the quality of life of the elderly... It has a holistic approach looking at all major aspects -- financial and social wellbeing, health system and income security. It's good to have a state-wise index, given our geographic diversity. ''Our own on-ground experience brings to fore that older people are getting marginalised particularly on the income side, which has become a major concern. The situation has further worsened during Covid. Elders are struggling to survive as most belong to the unorganised sector,'' he said.

This clearly makes a case for a planned and greater investment for the wellbeing of India's elderly, Prasad said, adding that while India is young today, it will age rapidly, therefore there is a need to act now and set the foundation, so the elders can live life with dignity.

Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Mizoram are among the top states and union territories in terms of quality of life of their elderly population, as per a report. The report titled 'Quality of Life for Elderly Index', prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness, categorises states as 'aged' -- with an elderly population of more than 5 million -- and 'relatively aged' (elderly population of less than 5 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)