British-flagged vessel sinks in Greece, rescue for 17 passengers underway
A British-flagged vessel has sunk off the island of Milos in Greece and a rescue operation was under way for 17 passengers at sea, the Greek coast guard said on Thursday.
The coast guard said several vessels and a navy helicopter were assisting the rescue operation. The circumstances of the accident were not immediately known and there were no immediate details on the type of vessel involved.
