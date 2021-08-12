Left Menu

British-flagged vessel sinks in Greece, rescue for 17 passengers underway

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Greece

A British-flagged vessel has sunk off the island of Milos in Greece and a rescue operation was under way for 17 passengers at sea, the Greek coast guard said on Thursday.

The coast guard said several vessels and a navy helicopter were assisting the rescue operation. The circumstances of the accident were not immediately known and there were no immediate details on the type of vessel involved.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

