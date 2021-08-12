Mahindra's XUV700 SUV integrates Alexa Voice AI; offers remote vehicle control functionality

Indian automaker Mahindra has collaborated with Amazon to offer a first-of-its-kind Alexa in-vehicle experience to XUV700 customers in India. The Mahindra XUV700 with Alexa Built-in is set to debut on August 14th, 2021 at 4 P.M.

Commenting on this development, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said, "Our collaboration with a customer-obsessed leader such as Amazon comes from a single-minded focus to make our new XUV700 an SUV like no other. We are confident that this seamless integration will further enhance the ownership experience of our connected and tech-savvy customers of today."

With Alexa in the vehicle, XUV700 customers can use voice commands to control vehicle functions including windows and cabin temperature, play music, listen to audiobooks, get directions, check traffic, manage their smart home, find parking, and more.

In addition, Mahindra XUV700 customers will get offline access to Alexa so that they can stay productive and entertained even when vehicle connectivity is intermittent or not available. They can also use the custom "Mahindra Skill for Alexa" to remotely manage vehicle information such as fuel level or tire pressure, and give commands for locking or unlocking the car door, preparing the cabin temperature, and more.

The remote vehicle control functionality will be available across all Alexa supported devices including the Echo smart speakers, FireTV, and even the Alexa app on mobile phones.

We're thrilled to work with the Mahindra Group and make Alexa a natural part of the in-car experience. Many customers have shared feedback that having Alexa around the home makes life more convenient and productive, and we can't wait to hear about their experience with Alexa in the new XUV700. Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.

The Alexa in-vehicle experience is designed to be an extension of the Alexa experience at home, including much of what customers already know and love about Alexa, Amazon said in a press release on Thursday.