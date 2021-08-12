M3M Foundation aims to vaccinate 4,000 residents of Tauru in Nuh

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, with support from the Haryana Health Department on Thursday launched the 'Jan Swasthya Chetna Yatra' ― an awareness-cum-vaccination campaign at Tauru block in Nuh district.

The campaign which is going to be held between August 12-31 is focussed on ramping up Covid vaccination and shedding vaccine-related hesitancy among communities in 64 villages, as per the company statement.

It also aims to vaccinate more than 4,000 residents and reach out to over 10,000 people through the awareness drive to prepare for a possible third Covid wave. The campaign was inaugurated by Dr Surendra Yadav, Chief Medical Officer, Nuh and Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

Currently, people over the age of 18 years are eligible to receive the anti-Covid vaccine jabs.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav, said, “Earlier, the vaccination in this area had been the lowest but the speed of daily vaccination has increased significantly in the last two months. This campaign will give a much-needed boost to it. Our health workers were not able to reach at the village level to answer everyone's questions, but the plan of this campaign is such that people can now easily ask their questions and doubts related to vaccines.'' ''This campaign will create awareness among the people and will also accelerate the vaccination. Since this area is completely rural, this campaign will gain momentum when people will get to know about it...,” he said, as per the statement.

During the inaugural event, Kanodia said, ''It is extremely crucial to safeguard the last person standing in the line to win the war against the pandemic. This campaign will largely benefit the underprivileged sections of the society to get vaccinated easily and as early as possible.'' ''We are confident that through this awareness drive, we will be able to make people understand the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviours for complete safety. We are extremely thankful to the Health Department, Haryana government and our partners for the valuable support in making this campaign possible,'' Kanodia said.

Six hundred doses were provided on the first day of the campaign and vaccination is going on smoothly. Over 300 people had already registered themselves a day before the campaign, as per the statement.

Under this initiative, M3M Foundation along with its partners is organising a mobilisation drive in villages to make people aware about the importance of vaccination. The main activity is planned at the sub-centre level where volunteers with the help of fun activities like storytelling, jingles and awareness songs in local language are making beneficiaries aware of the myths and misinformation related to Covid-19 and vaccines.

