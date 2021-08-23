Left Menu

Mahindra Aerostructures to manufacture B737 plane's inlet outer barrel components

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:01 IST
Boeing has awarded Mahindra Aerostructures a contract to manufacture inlet outer barrel components and sub-assemblies of the B737 aircraft, and supply them to its facilities in the US, a statement said on Monday.

An aircraft engine's inlet duct moderates the flow of air before its entry into the compressor.

The production of the components and sub-assemblies will begin in 2023, and they will be supplied directly to Boeing facilities in the US as per the new contract, the statement from Mahindra Aerostructures said.

Deliveries will ramp-up in synchronisation with Boeing's planned increase in B737 production, it stated.

“Boeing demands the best, and this contract award is a testament to our delivery and quality performance which was sustained even during the pandemic,” said Arvind Mehra, managing director and CEO of Mahindra Aerostructures.

