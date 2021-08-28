Left Menu

S&P revises Sri Lanka's outlook to negative, CCC-plus/C ratings affirmed

S&P Global Ratings has revised its outlook on Sri Lanka's long-term ratings to negative from stable.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:50 IST
S&P revises Sri Lanka's outlook to negative, CCC-plus/C ratings affirmed
Expansionary macroeconomic policies have provided some relief to the pandemic-hit economy. Image Credit: ANI

S&P Global Ratings has revised its outlook on Sri Lanka's long-term ratings to negative from stable. It also affirmed CCC-plus long-term sovereign credit ratings and C short-term ratings on the island nation.

The negative outlook reflected S&P's expectation that Sri Lanka's financing environment may get more difficult over the next 12 months. This will affect Sri Lanka's ability to service its debt. "We could lower our ratings if Sri Lanka's attempts to boost reserves through the issuance of SLDBs, asset sales and other means fall short of the government's expectation, leading to higher risk on its ability to service debts."

S&P said it may revise the outlook to stable or raise the rating if external buffers can be significantly boosted, or if Sri Lanka's economic recovery is much stronger than expected. This could lower the risks associated with the government's debt-servicing capacity.

"We revised the outlook to negative to reflect our assessment that risks to Sri Lanka's debt-servicing capacity are rising, and the government's access to external financing is increasingly dependent on favorable economic and financial conditions." S&P said the country's relatively modest income levels, vulnerable external profile, sizable fiscal deficits, heavy government indebtedness, and hefty interest payment burdens reflect weak and evolving governance and institutional settings.

These factors significantly constrain ratings. While expansionary macroeconomic policies have provided some relief to the pandemic-hit economy, said S&P, they have weakened the government's fiscal position and worsened the risks associated with the government's already high debt burden. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021