EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €15 million financing deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ, a leader in threat intelligence, hunting and response technology and services. The agreement will give EclecticIQ access to the funding it needs to further accelerate the development of its cybersecurity platform and expand internationally in a strategically important and rapidly growing market. The EIB financing is backed by the European Commission through the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe.

"We're pleased to receive this support from the EIB as part of its commitment to build a strong European ecosystem in cybersecurity. With this financing, we plan to accelerate the development of our unique cybersecurity platform which helps organisations stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats and outmanoeuvre attackers," said Joep Gommers, CEO and co-founder of EclecticIQ. "By adopting our cybersecurity platform, organisations can detect cyber threats earlier, remediate them more rapidly, and scale up their analyst function."

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni said: "As more and more business operations move online, strengthening cybersecurity is becoming ever more important. This support from the EIB, backed by the Investment Plan for Europe, will help EclecticIQ to further grow its activity in this crucial sector, developing its product portfolio and offering clients suitable solutions to effectively counter cyber threats."

EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters said: "Recent events show us how important it is not to neglect the digital security of companies and governments, but also of private persons. Data breaches and cyberespionage can lead to the theft of critical information such as trade secrets and technology. From ransomware attacks to computer viruses, there are many different threats that business leaders need to be aware of. In EclecticIQ, the EIB is financing a company that is developing a cutting-edge cybersecurity platform aimed at keeping data safe and society running – something we are happy to support."

EclecticIQ intends to accelerate its growth by further developing its platform through investments in research and development, as well as to expand to new countries and sectors by investing in sales and marketing.