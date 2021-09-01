Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 05:59 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Activist calls for Canadian National CEO to resign after rail deal hits hurdle https://on.ft.com/3gPlEoX - GSK hopes for vaccine success as new shot enters late-stage trial https://on.ft.com/3mOqK8J

- Ryanair predicts return to pre-pandemic passenger numbers this winter https://on.ft.com/3DCQlr2 - North Sea oil producers push UK to back 18 new projects https://on.ft.com/3Brhcog

Overview - Chris Hohn, head of UK hedge fund TCI Management Ltd, has called for Canadian National Railway Co to cancel its deal with Kansas City Southern and also demanded that CN's Chief Executive Jean-Jacques Ruest and chair Robert Pace resign.

- A third COVID-19 shot produced by South Korea's SK Bioscience using GlaxoSmithKline Plc's adjuvant technology has begun a late-stage clinical trial. - Ryanair Holdings Plc said that it expects to return to pre-pandemic levels this winter, banking on a "very strong recovery" in travel.

- The Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) industry body has called on the government to back up about 18 new fossil fuel projects, while the UK has committed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

