China's top legislature passes Tariff Law

China's top legislature passed on Friday the Tariff Law, which will take effect starting Dec. 1, according to Chinese state media.

The law, approved after three rounds of deliberations going back to 2022, is the latest addition to Beijing's arsenal of trade defence instruments as it maintains an uneasy truce with Washington following a trade war that kicked off during the Trump administration.

