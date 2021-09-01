Mizoram govt launches online payment system in Transport Dept

The Mizoram government has launched an online payment system in Transport department offices in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Mizoram Transport minister T J Lalnuntluanga launched the online payment system on Tuesday.

He said the department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) introduced an online payment system which can be accessed by users anywhere and anytime to ensure ease of payment and avoid physical cash transactions at cash counters during the pandemic.

''The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown caused a delay in the implementation of the project. However, it also put pressure on the department to quickly shift from physical to digital mode of payment as movement restrictions bar the public from making cash payment at the office counters'', he said.

The minister expressed his gratitude to NIC, SBI and officials of the transport department whose effort had made it possible to successfully roll out the project for the benefit of the general public.

The state transport department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SBI on June 5 last year.

NIC was roped in to host and design the software and also to provide all necessary technical support.

The online payment system unveiled by the transport minister is broadly divided into two components.

The first component called Vahan (parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/) deals with new vehicle registration, permit renewal, issue of duplicate permit, tax payment, issue of special permit, fitness renewal fee, ownership transfer fee, issue of NOC, registration renewal, duplicate registration certificate and change of address.

The second component called Sarathi (sarathi.parivahan.gov.in/sarathiservice/) is a platform for submission of applications such as learner licence, driving licence, conductor licence, licence renewal, change of name, address and photos, duplicate driving licence, conductor licence and updating phone numbers.

