PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 11:29 IST
Shoppers Stop shares jump nearly 6 pc as co sells Crossword Bookstores
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Shoppers Stop on Wednesday jumped nearly 6 percent after the company said it has closed the sale of a controlling stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Crossword Bookstores at a valuation of Rs 41.62 crore.

The stock climbed 5.71 percent to Rs 254.55 on BSE.

On NSE, it gained 5.89 percent to Rs 254.90.

Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Tuesday said it has closed the sale of a controlling stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Crossword Bookstores at a gross business valuation of Rs 41.62 crore. The stake in Crossword Bookstores is being sold to the owners of Agarwal Business House (ABH), Pune -- Dinesh Gupta, Aakash Gupta, and Family, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

Subject to receipt of necessary consents, Shoppers Stop shall divest a 51 percent stake, which is expected to be completed within 15 days, and another 39 percent stake will be divested in the next 12 months, it added.

''The business of Crossword Bookstores is valued at Rs 41.6 crore. Under the agreement, ABH will take over all the assets and brands. Any liabilities will be adjusted for arriving at the final consideration,'' Shoppers Stop said.

The sale of the Crossword Bookstores is consistent with the company's strategic plans, which is to focus on its core business and expand its strategic pillars viz, First Citizen, Private Labels, Beauty and most importantly, its omnichannel business, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

