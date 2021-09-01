Left Menu

Bajaj Group, Zilla Parishad Pune vaccinate 1.68 lakh residents of rural Pune

Bajaj Group, in collaboration with Pune Zilla Parishad, conducted a mega vaccination drive on August 31st, 2021, across 13 Talukas of rural Pune.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 12:56 IST
Bajaj Group, Zilla Parishad Pune vaccinate 1.68 lakh residents of rural Pune
Vaccination drive held on 31st August 2021 . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Group, in collaboration with Pune Zilla Parishad, conducted a mega vaccination drive on August 31st, 2021, across 13 Talukas of rural Pune. Bajaj Group companies - Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance supported the Zilla Parishad with 1.5 Lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine and created a large awareness and engagement program around the mega vaccination drive which resulted in 1.68 lakh plus individuals getting vaccinated in a single day in rural areas of Pune. The district overall provided 30 per cent of the vaccination done in the state.

The Mega Drive was delivered by more than 550 centres, spread across 13 Talukas like Ambegaon, Baramati, Bhor, Daund, Haveli, Indapur, Junnar, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Purandar, Shirur, and Velha, in Pune. Commenting on the initiative Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv said, "This is truly a special initiative for Bajaj Group, and we were happy with the support of the local authorities to make a positive difference to society. Collaboration of Pune Administration, Elected Representatives, more than 3,700 Front line and healthcare staff, and the community has enabled us to deliver this massive undertaking. We remain committed towards extending all our support in fighting the war against COVID-19."

Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad said, "We would like to thank the Bajaj Group for providing us with 1.5 Lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine. Bajaj Group helped spread the word about the vaccination drive through various publicity outlets which created a sense of social excitement helping our staff to feel that they were part of a larger cause. It created a sense of belonging amongst the people who were not very sure whether they should come in for vaccination or not. Many people have gotten vaccinated, many for the first time, and many people were due for the second dose of vaccine. We are thankful to the team at Bajaj Group for helping us make the mega vaccination drive successful." Bajaj Group committed Rs 300 crore since the start of the pandemic to support the fight against COVID-19. The support was utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capabilities and resources.

Earlier this year, Bajaj Group also aided in the installation of 12 oxygen plants in rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and BiPaps, to help augment their capacity in treating COVID-19 patients. A similar COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in Aurangabad, wherein Bajaj Group in partnership with Aurangabad Municipal Corporate (AMC) supplied 2.3 Lakh vaccines for Aurangabad city and rural areas.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021