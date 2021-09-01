Bajaj Group, Zilla Parishad Pune vaccinate 1.68 lakh residents of rural Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Group, in collaboration with Pune Zilla Parishad, conducted a mega vaccination drive on August 31st, 2021, across 13 Talukas of rural Pune. Bajaj Group companies - Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance supported the Zilla Parishad with 1.5 Lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine and created a large awareness and engagement program around the mega vaccination drive which resulted in 1.68 lakh plus individuals getting vaccinated in a single day in rural areas of Pune. The district overall provided 30 per cent of the vaccination done in the state.

The Mega Drive was delivered by more than 550 centres, spread across 13 Talukas like Ambegaon, Baramati, Bhor, Daund, Haveli, Indapur, Junnar, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Purandar, Shirur, and Velha, in Pune. Commenting on the initiative Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv said, "This is truly a special initiative for Bajaj Group, and we were happy with the support of the local authorities to make a positive difference to society. Collaboration of Pune Administration, Elected Representatives, more than 3,700 Front line and healthcare staff, and the community has enabled us to deliver this massive undertaking. We remain committed towards extending all our support in fighting the war against COVID-19."

Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad said, "We would like to thank the Bajaj Group for providing us with 1.5 Lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine. Bajaj Group helped spread the word about the vaccination drive through various publicity outlets which created a sense of social excitement helping our staff to feel that they were part of a larger cause. It created a sense of belonging amongst the people who were not very sure whether they should come in for vaccination or not. Many people have gotten vaccinated, many for the first time, and many people were due for the second dose of vaccine. We are thankful to the team at Bajaj Group for helping us make the mega vaccination drive successful." Bajaj Group committed Rs 300 crore since the start of the pandemic to support the fight against COVID-19. The support was utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capabilities and resources.

Earlier this year, Bajaj Group also aided in the installation of 12 oxygen plants in rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and BiPaps, to help augment their capacity in treating COVID-19 patients. A similar COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in Aurangabad, wherein Bajaj Group in partnership with Aurangabad Municipal Corporate (AMC) supplied 2.3 Lakh vaccines for Aurangabad city and rural areas.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)